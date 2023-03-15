Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.7 %

AMED stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $179.91.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

