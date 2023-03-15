América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 3,440,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. UBS Group downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.