American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.