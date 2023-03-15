American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.55

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.93. American Superconductor shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 165,559 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 84.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

