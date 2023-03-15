American Trust Has $3.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,188. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.