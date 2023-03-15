American Trust Sells 25,401 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,401 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $50.02.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

