American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

AVD opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Separately, StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. State Street Corp raised its position in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 372.5% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 168.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

