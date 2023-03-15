America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 724,600 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,661. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

