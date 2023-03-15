America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 13th total of 724,600 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,661. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.