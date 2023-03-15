Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ARREF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,389. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.76.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

