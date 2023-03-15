AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.3 %

ABC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.