Amgen (AMG) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Amgen has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $94.40 million and $5,293.88 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00003825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.95423651 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,931.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

