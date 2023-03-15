Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Update

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $78,785. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $773,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

