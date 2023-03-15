Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

