Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 15th (BMW, BNR, CBGPY, DG, DIISY, EOAN, FRNWF, RELX, SDF, TMUS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 15th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €95.00 ($102.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €103.00 ($110.75) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

was given a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.23) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63).

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €127.00 ($136.56) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19).

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.20 ($10.97) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.30 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($11.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($11.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($31.69) to GBX 1,780 ($21.69).

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €29.00 ($31.18) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $172.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €130.00 ($139.78) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €200.00 ($215.05) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

