Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $38.33

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ICHR opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $869.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.97.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
