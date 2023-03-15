Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target at $340.00

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.00.

TNLIF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.30) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.85) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

