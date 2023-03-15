Analyzing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management -2.93% 14.49% 3.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $419.00 million 1.28 -$16.21 million ($2.28) -3.73

Analyst Ratings

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Asset Management and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus price target of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.39%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle. The company was founded by Daniel Saul Och in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

