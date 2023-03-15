Anglo American plc Announces Dividend of $0.74 (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo American Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,667.50 ($32.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,271.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,072.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.90). The company has a market cap of £35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.44, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other news, insider Ian Tyler bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,186.85). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.89) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,286.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.50) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,186.85). 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.66) to GBX 3,400 ($41.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.44) to GBX 3,500 ($42.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.88) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,341.67 ($40.73).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

