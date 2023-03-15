Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,708. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.61) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.44) to GBX 3,500 ($42.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,442.86.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

