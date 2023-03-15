AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Featured Stories
