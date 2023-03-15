Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Hits $332.21 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $332.21 million and approximately $88.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03680193 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $133,860,866.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

