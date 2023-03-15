Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Antero Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

Antero Resources Profile

AR stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.57. 4,366,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

