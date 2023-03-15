Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,983,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $531,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $10.47 on Wednesday, reaching $282.10. 283,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

