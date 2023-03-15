Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.64 million and $232,132.87 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00411789 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.67 or 0.27834426 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

