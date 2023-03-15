Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.