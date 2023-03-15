Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

