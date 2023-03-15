Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

