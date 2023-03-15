Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 72,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 109,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

