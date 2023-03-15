Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 112,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,064,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after buying an additional 864,735 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 858,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 490,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

