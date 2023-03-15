Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTEW remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

