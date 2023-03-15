Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 988,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 812,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 2.4 %

Ashland stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.36. 547,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. Ashland has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

