Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.35 on Monday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

