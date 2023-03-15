Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Insider Purchases $5,040,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) insider Ben M. Brigham acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
AESI traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,674. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $17.86.
