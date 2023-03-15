Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aurcana Silver Stock Performance
AUNFF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 28,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,723. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Aurcana Silver
