Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mar 15th, 2023

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

AUNFF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 28,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,723. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Aurcana Silver

(Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

