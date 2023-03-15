Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 129 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded down $15.06 on Wednesday, hitting $319.16. 388,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.08.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

