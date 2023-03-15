Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.