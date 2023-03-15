Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $14.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.91. 287,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,714. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.86.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

