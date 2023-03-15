Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 1,270,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,914. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

