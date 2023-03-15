Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %
Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
