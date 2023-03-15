Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 5.8 %

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

