Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,337 shares of company stock worth $5,703,694. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,300,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.98. The company had a trading volume of 522,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,597. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.