AWM Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

