AWM Capital LLC Sells 18,911 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AWM Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,064. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

