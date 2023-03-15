Axie Infinity Price Down 1.5% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.91 or 0.00032249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $901.01 million and $89.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00021783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00212474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.32 or 0.99958670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.80570483 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 297 active market(s) with $114,434,017.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

