Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Shares Down 2%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
