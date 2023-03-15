B. Riley Comments on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

ALTG stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10 and a beta of 1.56. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.01%.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Recommended Stories

