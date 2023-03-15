B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 27,501 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $69,572,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 25,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

