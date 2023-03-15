B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,740,012 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 12,439.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 4,968,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,176,984. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

