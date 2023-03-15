B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,239 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MA traded down $7.06 on Wednesday, reaching $345.76. 278,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.24 and a 200-day moving average of $340.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

