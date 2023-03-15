Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $352.09 million and $9.05 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.01267583 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004917 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011204 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.01609758 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

