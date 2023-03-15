Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 360.60 ($4.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 359.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.70. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 232.60 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 377.40 ($4.60).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

